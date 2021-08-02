 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ellington Residential: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 5:06pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 42.31% year over year to $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $9,214,000 rose by 695.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,330,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $13.92

52-week low: $10.56

Price action over last quarter: down 7.12%

Company Description

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is principally engaged in the business of acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The company's primary objective is to generate attractive current yields and risk-adjusted total returns for shareholders by investing in assets that compensate appropriately for the risks associated with them.

 

Related Articles (EARN)

Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Ellington Residential
5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector
11 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Real Estate Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings