Recap: Bruker Q2 Earnings

Shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 109.52% over the past year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $570,800,000 rose by 34.43% year over year, which beat the estimate of $538,290,000.

Looking Ahead

Bruker Sees FY21 Non-GAAP EPS $1.88-$1.93 Vs $1.89 Est

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fq4.lightning.force.com%2F&eventid=3192887&sessionid=1&key=64D288AD94C2DD8DB0F6CCAF347F9049®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $82.77

52-week low: $37.27

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.97%

Company Overview

Bruker Corp manufactures scientific instruments and diagnostic tests for customers in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries. It operates in four operating segments, Bruker BioSpin Group, Bruker CALID Group, Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Nano Segment and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies ( BEST). The Bruker BioSpin Group and Bruker CALID Group segments are aggregated into BSI Life Science Segment which is a majority revenue generating segment. The largest proportion of Bruker's revenue comes from Europe, though the firm also has a significant presence in the United States and Asia.