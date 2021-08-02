EverQuote: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 30.00% year over year to ($0.07), which beat the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $105,063,000 rose by 34.18% year over year, which beat the estimate of $102,290,000.

Outlook

EverQuote Sees Q3 2021 Revs $109M-$111M Vs $111.63M Est

EverQuote Sees FY21 Revs $440M-$446M Vs $439.85M Est

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

Price Action

52-week high: $56.18

Company's 52-week low was at $27.94

Price action over last quarter: down 12.71%

Company Description

EverQuote Inc is a US-based company engaged in the business activity of offering an online marketplace for insurance shopping. The online marketplace offers consumers to find the relevant insurance quotes based for car insurance, home insurance, and life insurance. The platform of the company is driven by data science. The firm's data and technology platform match and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. It derives a majority of revenue from Direct channels.