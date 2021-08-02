Kennametal: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) moved lower after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 253.33% year over year to $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $515,971,000 higher by 36.12% year over year, which beat the estimate of $514,210,000.

Outlook

Kennametal Sees Q1 Sales Up 17-22% Year Over Year

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $43.04

Company's 52-week low was at $25.26

Price action over last quarter: down 12.23%

Company Description

Kennametal Inc is a manufacturer of metalworking tools and wear-resistant engineered components and coatings. The company operates in three business segments: Industrial, Widia and infrastructure. The industrial segment offers technology and customised solutions used in the manufacture of engines, airframes, automobiles, trucks, ships and other types of industrial equipment. Widia offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to general engineering, aerospace, energy and transportation customers. In the Infrastructure segment, Kennametal offers products and solutions such as road milling, trenching, surface mining, and underground mining safety used in the oil and gas, power generation and chemicals, and highway construction and road maintenance industries.