Why TG Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Lower Today

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) is trading lower Monday after the company announced worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and H.C. Wainwright lowered its price target.

TG Therapeutics reported a quarterly earnings loss of 59 cents per share, which came in below the estimate for a loss of 50 cents. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.54 million, up from $38,000 year over year.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Edward White maintained TG Therapeutics with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $89 to $84.

The analyst said that the company gained access to customers as a result of COVID-19, which he expects could be a challenge moving into 2022.

Price Action: TG Therapeutics has traded as high as $56.74 and as low as $17.67 over a 52-week period.

At last check Monday, the stock was down 21.80% at $27.36.