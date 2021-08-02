Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $570.00 thousand.
• Alexander's (NYSE:ALX) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
• Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $715.42 million.
• Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $65.13 million.
• Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
• Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $359.75 million.
• DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $35.00 million.
• Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Timken (NYSE:TKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
• Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $23.17 million.
• JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
• ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
• KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $56.37 million.
• Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ:RADA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $27.98 million.
• Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $339.28 million.
• DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.18 million.
• RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $143.40 million.
• CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
• ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $915.95 million.
• Loews (NYSE:L) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE:MUFG) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $558.05 million.
• Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $216.83 million.
• Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $687.32 million.
• Unisys (NYSE:UIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $485.57 million.
• Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
• Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $560.83 million.
• Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $689.22 million.
• American States Water (NYSE:AWR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $121.54 million.
• Insperity (NYSE:NSP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
• Realty Income (NYSE:O) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $442.42 million.
• Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $274.32 million.
• Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $18.36 million.
• Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE:BVN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $286.47 million.
• Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $461.60 million.
• Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $675.89 million.
• American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
• Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $66.51 million.
• Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $106.95 million.
• Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $106.90 million.
• SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $454.69 million.
• Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $259.86 million.
• BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $522.68 million.
• Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
• Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $505.44 million.
• Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $617.09 million.
• Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $378.90 million.
• Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.
• Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $336.10 million.
• Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $302.23 million.
• Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $19.30 million.
• Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $106.08 million.
• Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $30.91 million.
• Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $224.12 million.
• Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $12.75 million.
• Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
• ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $279.07 million.
• Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $15.15 million.
• Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $15.04 million.
• Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $46.73 million.
• Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $141.53 million.
• CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $85.21 million.
• SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $21.96 million.
• Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $83.68 million.
• Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $49.92 million.
• Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $5.33 million.
• EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $102.29 million.
• DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $78.59 million.
• ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $162.34 million.
• Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
• Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $81.60 million.
• TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
• Valaris (NYSE:VAL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.99 per share on revenue of $285.00 million.
• Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $27.16 million.
• Reynolds Consumer (NASDAQ:REYN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $891.42 million.
• Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $272.63 million.
• Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $223.94 million.
• Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $66.61 million.
• Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.
• Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $514.21 million.
• Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
• CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
• Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion.
• Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $497.57 million.
• Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.34 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
• Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $538.29 million.
• Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
• NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
