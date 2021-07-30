 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Colgate-Palmolive Shares Fall On Mixed Q2 Results, Rising Costs, Declining Profit Margins

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 3:25pm   Comments
Share:
Colgate-Palmolive Shares Fall On Mixed Q2 Results, Rising Costs, Declining Profit Margins
  • Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE: CL) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 9.5% year-on-year, to $4.26 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $4.24 billion. 
  • Organic sales increased 5.0%, driven by volume growth and higher pricing. Total Oral, Personal, and Home Care net sales improved 7% to $3.47 billion.
  • EPS of $0.80 matched the analyst consensus.
  • Gross profit expanded 7.9% Y/Y to $2.6 billion. GAAP gross profit margin contracted 80 basis points to 60.0%.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 12.4% Y/Y to $1.6 billion.
  • The operating margin contracted 90 basis points to 23.4%, and operating income for the quarter rose 5.2% to $996 million.
  • The company held $937 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021. Net cash provided by operations was $1.225 billion for the six months.
  • The total debt of Colgate amounted to $7.97 billion.
  • "We expect the difficult cost environment to continue in the back half of the year and we remain sharply focused on our funding the growth and revenue growth management initiatives," said Chairman, President, and CEO Noel Wallace.
  • Outlook: Colgate backed its FY21 sales growth outlook of 4%-7%, and organic sales to be up within its long-term targeted 3%-5%.
  • On a non-GAAP basis, it currently sees a decline in gross profit margin (prior gross margin expansion), increased advertising investment, and EPS growth at the lower end of its mid to high-single-digit range.
  • Price action: CL shares are trading lower by 4.56% at $79.72 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by Opal RT from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CL)

Why Colgate-Palmolive Is Trading Lower Today
Colgate-Palmolive: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2021
Colgate-Palmolive's Earnings Outlook
Analyzing Colgate-Palmolive's Ex-Dividend Date
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Colgate-Palmolive
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com