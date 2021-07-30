Leggett & Platt Earnings Preview

On Monday, August 02, Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Leggett & Platt EPS is expected to be around $0.54, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.23 billion. In the same quarter last year, Leggett & Platt reported earnings per share of $0.16 on sales of $845.10 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 237.5% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 45.54% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.70 0.71 0.07 EPS Actual 0.64 0.76 0.80 0.16 Revenue Estimate 1.14 B 1.15 B 1.27 B 919.93 M Revenue Actual 1.15 B 1.18 B 1.21 B 845.10 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 23.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Leggett & Platt is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.