Recap: Booz Allen Hamilton Q1 Earnings

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 15.05% over the past year to $1.07, which beat the estimate of $0.97.

Revenue of $1,989,000,000 up by 1.69% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,010,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.10 and $4.30.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $8,409,000,000 and $8,645,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hxr2airn

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $100.26

52-week low: $74.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.63%

Company Overview

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp is a provider of management consulting services to the U.S. government. Other services offered include technology, such as cloud computing and cybersecurity consulting, and engineering consulting. The consulting services are focused on defense, intelligence, and civil markets. In addition to the U.S. government, Booz Allen Hamilton provides its management and technology consulting services to large corporations, institutions, and nonprofit organizations. The company assists clients in long-term engagements around the globe.