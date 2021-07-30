 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Booz Allen Hamilton Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 8:12am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 15.05% over the past year to $1.07, which beat the estimate of $0.97.

Revenue of $1,989,000,000 up by 1.69% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,010,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.10 and $4.30.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $8,409,000,000 and $8,645,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hxr2airn

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $100.26

52-week low: $74.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.63%

Company Overview

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp is a provider of management consulting services to the U.S. government. Other services offered include technology, such as cloud computing and cybersecurity consulting, and engineering consulting. The consulting services are focused on defense, intelligence, and civil markets. In addition to the U.S. government, Booz Allen Hamilton provides its management and technology consulting services to large corporations, institutions, and nonprofit organizations. The company assists clients in long-term engagements around the globe.

 

Related Articles (BAH)

Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Booz Allen Hamilton
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Booz Allen Hamilton Invests In An Adaptive AI Company Latent AI
Booz Allen Hamilton: Return On Capital Employed Insights
Price Over Earnings Overview: Booz Allen Hamilton
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com