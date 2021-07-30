Newell Brands: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 86.67% year over year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.45.

Revenue of $2,709,000,000 up by 28.33% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,550,000,000.

Guidance

Newell sees Q3 EPS of $0.46-$0.50 and sales of $2.7 billion-$2.78 billion.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/htc7udqx

Price Action

52-week high: $30.10

Company's 52-week low was at $15.67

Price action over last quarter: down 1.91%

Company Description

Newell Brands Inc is an American global consumer goods company. The business activities of the group are functioned through four segments namely, Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living and Learning and Development. Appliances and Cookware segment generates most of the revenue for the firm which caters club, department store, drug/grocery, home centers, mass merchant, specialty retailers, distributors and e-commerce companies.