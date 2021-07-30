Recap: Community Bankers Trust Q2 Earnings

Shares of Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) fell 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 33.33% year over year to $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $15,958,000 rose by 14.18% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $15,680,000.

Looking Ahead

Community Bankers Trust hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/996/42073

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $12.25

Company's 52-week low was at $4.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.39%

Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp is single-bank holding company for Essex Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial banking business and provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses, including individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services and safe deposit box facilities. It operates in over three business lines namely retail and small business banking, commercial and industrial banking and real estate lending. Geographically, all the business activities are operated in the United States.