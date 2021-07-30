 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Community Bankers Trust Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) fell 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 33.33% year over year to $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $15,958,000 rose by 14.18% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $15,680,000.

Looking Ahead

Community Bankers Trust hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/996/42073

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $12.25

Company's 52-week low was at $4.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.39%

Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp is single-bank holding company for Essex Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial banking business and provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses, including individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services and safe deposit box facilities. It operates in over three business lines namely retail and small business banking, commercial and industrial banking and real estate lending. Geographically, all the business activities are operated in the United States.

 

Related Articles (ESXB)

Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Castor Maritime Rises After Q1 Earnings; FireEye Shares Slide
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Down 2%; Community Bankers Trust Shares Spike Higher
46 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com