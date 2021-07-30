 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AptarGroup Reports Mixed Q2 Results, Sees Q3 EPS Below Consensus

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 7:26am   Comments
Share:
AptarGroup Reports Mixed Q2 Results, Sees Q3 EPS Below Consensus
  • AptarGroup Inc (NYSE: ATRreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 15.9% year-on-year, to $811.03 million, beating the analyst consensus of $774.81 million.
  • The Core sales, excluding currency effects, increased 10% on double-digit core growth in Beauty + Home and Food + Beverage, driven by increased demand for dispensing solutions and price adjustments.
  • Selling, research & development, and administrative expenses rose 14% Y/Y to $140.9 million.
  • The operating margin was 10.4%, and operating income for the quarter rose 19.8% Y/Y to $84.4 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $148 million, an 8% Y/Y increase.
  • Cash flow from operations declined 23% to $176 million in H1. The company held $291.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.91 missed the analyst consensus of $0.96.
  • "We will continue to take action to mitigate the effects of a rising input cost environment, which compressed our margins during the quarter, particularly in Beauty + Home and Food + Beverage. Despite the issues we faced in the quarter, we expect a recovery in the second half, especially as we get toward the end of the year," said CEO Stephan B. Tanda.
  • AptarGroup recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share, payable on August 25, 2021, to stockholders of record as of August 4, 2021.
  • Outlook: AptarGroup expects broader macro factors that impacted its Q2 business not to change dramatically in Q3.
  • It expects Q3 EPS excluding items of $0.90- $0.98, versus the consensus of $1.10.
  • Price action: ATR shares closed higher by 1.02% at $139.05 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATR)

AptarGroup Partners With Chinese Skincare Company YAT
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com