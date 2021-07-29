United States Steel: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) rose 4.3% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 226.22% year over year to $3.37, which beat the estimate of $3.05.

Revenue of $5,025,000,000 rose by 140.32% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,640,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $29.97

Company's 52-week low was at $6.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.26%

Company Profile

United States Steel Corp operates primarily in the United States but also has steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include Flat-Rolled; USSE and Tubular. It generates maximum revenue from the Flat-Rolled segment. The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It primarily serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance and electrical markets.