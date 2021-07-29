Recap: Energous Q2 Earnings

Shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 10.00% over the past year to ($0.18), which missed the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $184,960 rose by 61.71% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $350,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Energous hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=B4rY0Dn4

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $7.69

52-week low: $1.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.65%

Company Profile

Energous Corp is a development stage technology company. It is developing a technology named WattUp, which will enable RF (radio frequency) based wire free charging for electronic devices. The firm believes that its technology will be utilized in the internet of things devices, smartphones, tablets, e-book readers, keyboards, mice, remote controls, rechargeable lights, cylindrical batteries and other devices with similar charging requirements. Its business strategy is to become a supplier and licensor of its technology to companies who design, manufacture and market devices to consumers, military, industrial and other users.