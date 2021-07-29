 Skip to main content

Nielsen Beats On Q2 Earnings, Raises FY21 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 11:42am   Comments
  • Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSNreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 6.2% year-on-year to $861 million, beating the analyst consensus of $851.4 million.
  • Revenues from Audience Measurement rose 4.3% Y/Y to $629 million, and Outcomes & Content increased 11.5% Y/Y to $232 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.43 beat the analyst consensus of $0.36.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 216 basis points to 43.0%, reflecting the strong revenue performance and the benefit of permanent cost actions implemented during the second half of 2020.
  • Nielsen generated $213 million in operating cash flow and held $410 million in cash and equivalents.
  • The company continues to see healthy renewals from existing clients, growing interest from new clients, and steady progress in its global product development, CEO David Kenny stated.
  • Outlook: Nielsen raised FY21 revenue growth guidance from 2% - 3% to 2.5% - 3% or $3.475 billion-$3.492 billion against the analyst consensus of $3.48 billion.
  • It raised the adjusted EPS guidance from $1.47 - $1.58 to $1.54 - $1.61 versus the analyst consensus of $1.54.
  • Price action: NLSN shares traded lower by 0.02% at $24.05 on the last check Thursday.

