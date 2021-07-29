Recap: Masco Q2 Earnings

Shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) rose 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 35.71% over the past year to $1.14, which beat the estimate of $1.04.

Revenue of $2,179,000,000 higher by 23.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,160,000,000.

Guidance

Masco raised FY21 EPS guidance from $3.50-$3.70 to $3.65-$3.75.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.masco.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Technicals

52-week high: $68.54

52-week low: $51.53

Price action over last quarter: down 6.68%

Company Profile

Masco is a global leader in home improvement and building products. The company's $4.1 billion plumbing segment, led by the Delta and Hansgrohe brands, sells faucets, showerheads, and other related plumbing components. The $3.1 billion decorative architectural segment primarily sells paints and other coatings under the Behr and Kilz brands.