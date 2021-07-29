 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Masco Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:36am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) rose 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 35.71% over the past year to $1.14, which beat the estimate of $1.04.

Revenue of $2,179,000,000 higher by 23.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,160,000,000.

Guidance

Masco raised FY21 EPS guidance from $3.50-$3.70 to $3.65-$3.75.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.masco.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Technicals

52-week high: $68.54

52-week low: $51.53

Price action over last quarter: down 6.68%

Company Profile

Masco is a global leader in home improvement and building products. The company's $4.1 billion plumbing segment, led by the Delta and Hansgrohe brands, sells faucets, showerheads, and other related plumbing components. The $3.1 billion decorative architectural segment primarily sells paints and other coatings under the Behr and Kilz brands.

 

Related Articles (MAS)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 16, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 7, 2021
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Masco's Debt Overview
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 30, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com