Recap: Churchill Downs Q2 Earnings

Shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 681.13% over the past year to $3.08, which beat the estimate of $2.52.

Revenue of $515,100,000 rose by 178.28% year over year, which beat the estimate of $478,630,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Churchill Downs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $258.32

52-week low: $124.13

Price action over last quarter: down 11.61%

Company Overview

Churchill Downs is a gaming entertainment, online wagering, and racing company. It operates through three business segments: Churchill Downs, online wagering, and gaming. The Churchill Downs segment, which conducts live horse races, earns revenue from commissions, admission fees, sponsorships, and other racing-related events. The online wagering and gaming segments earn revenue from online wagering as well as slot machines, table games, video poker, and so on at various casino properties. The company generates more than half of its revenue from the gaming segment in the United States.