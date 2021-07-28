MYR Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 55.00% year over year to $1.24, which beat the estimate of $0.95.

Revenue of $649,573,000 up by 26.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $561,200,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

MYR Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $97.75

52-week low: $31.27

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.30%

Company Overview

MYR Group Inc is a U.S.-based holding company that provides specialty electrical construction services through its subsidiaries. The company operates through two segments. The transmission and distribution segment provides designing, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services on transmission and distribution network and substation facilities. The commercial and industrial segment provides services such as the design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wiring, installation of traffic networks, and the installation of bridges. MYR Group generates the majority of its sales from the United States and Canada.