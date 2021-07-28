Conmed: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 1114.29% year over year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.62.

Revenue of $255,161,000 rose by 61.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $248,310,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.15 and $3.25.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,015,000,000 and $1,035,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6szhyndp

Technicals

52-week high: $146.95

Company's 52-week low was at $69.60

Price action over last quarter: down 2.10%

Company Profile

Conmed Corp is a Utica, New York-based medical equipment company that focuses on sports medicine procedures and general surgery. The firm currently reports through two reporting units, orthopedic surgery (52% of 2018 sales) and general surgery (48%). From a geographic perspective the firm is U.S. centric, with domestic sales accounting for 52% of revenue, EMEA accounting for 19%, APAC at 17%, and the non-U.S. Americas region driving the remaining 12%.