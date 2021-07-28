Earnings Outlook For Matson

Matson (NYSE:MATX) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Matson will report earnings of $2.96 per share on revenue of $796.07 million. Matson earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.76 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $524.10 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 289.47%. Revenue would be up 51.89% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 1.63 1.80 1.39 0.52 EPS Actual 1.99 1.96 1.63 0.76 Revenue Estimate 661.35 M 666.83 M 644.39 M 548.52 M Revenue Actual 711.80 M 700.10 M 645.20 M 524.10 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Matson are up 80.97%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Matson is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.