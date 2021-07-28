Ligand Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 29. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Ligand Pharmaceuticals's Q2 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Ligand Pharmaceuticals earnings will be near $1.34 per share on sales of $70.41 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $1.0 on sales of $41.42 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 34.0% increase for the company. Sales would be up 69.99% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 1.12 0.99 0.98 0.76 EPS Actual 1.41 1.62 1.04 1 Revenue Estimate 62.85 M 54.09 M 44.36 M 29.96 M Revenue Actual 55.15 M 69.99 M 41.85 M 41.42 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals have declined 4.2%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ligand Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.