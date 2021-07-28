 Skip to main content

Boeing Stock Flies After Strong Q2 Earnings, $363B Backlog

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 8:20am   Comments
Boeing Stock Flies After Strong Q2 Earnings, $363B Backlog

Boeing Co (NYSE: BAreported second-quarter revenue growth of 44% year-over-year to $17 billion, missing the consensus of $17.78 billion.

  • Revenue by segments: Commercial Airplanes $6.02 billion (+268% Y/Y), Defense, Space & Security $6.88 billion (+4% Y/Y), and Global Services $4.07 billion (+17% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $0.40 from $(4.79) in 2Q20, reflecting higher commercial volume and lower period costs, beating consensus of $(0.70).
  • The company delivered a total of 156 commercial airplanes year-to-date, compared to 70 in 2Q20. 
  • The adjusted operating margin recovered to 4.4% compared to (28.1%) a year ago.
  • Boeing's operating cash flow burn improved to ($483) million in Q2 compared to a cash burn of ($5.3) billion, driven by higher commercial deliveries, higher-order receipts, and lower expenditures.
  • It held cash and equivalents of $21.3 billion.
  • At the end of Q2, the company's backlog was $363 billion, with Commercial Airplanes backlog at $285 billion (+1.3% Y/Y) and added 180 net orders.
  • Commercial Airplanes secured orders for 200 737 aircraft for United Airlines, 34 737 aircraft for Southwest Airlines, and a total of 31 freighter aircraft.
  • Price action: BA shares are trading higher by 5.78% at $235.14 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

