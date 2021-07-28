 Skip to main content

General Dynamics Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Backlog Of $89.2B

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 7:52am   Comments
  • General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GDreported a second-quarter slight sales decline of 0.5% year-over-year to $9.22 billion, missing the consensus of $9.30 billion.
  • Sales by segments: Aerospace $1.62 billion (-17.8% Y/Y), Marine Systems $2.53 billion (+2.6% Y/Y), Combat Systems $1.89 billion (+8.3% Y/Y) and Technologies $3.16 billion (+3.2% Y/Y).
  • EPS improved to $2.61 from $2.18 in 2Q20, beating the consensus of $2.54.
  • The operating earnings increased by 15%Y/Y to $959 million, and the margin expanded by 140 bps to 10.4%.
  • General Dynamics generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $1.12 billion, compared to $177 million a year ago and free cash flow of $943 million.
  • At the end of Q2, the company's backlog was $89.2 billion, up 8% Y/Y, with the consolidated book-to-bill ratio was 1-to-1.
  • The company held cash and equivalents of $2.95 billion, and the Debt-to-capital ratio was 48.3%.
  • Price Action: GD shares closed higher by 1.11% at $194.05 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

