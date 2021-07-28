 Skip to main content

Recap: General Dynamics Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 7:32am   Comments
Shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 19.72% over the past year to $2.61, which beat the estimate of $2.54.

Revenue of $9,220,000,000 decreased by 0.47% year over year, which missed the estimate of $9,300,000,000.

Looking Ahead

General Dynamics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestorrelations.gd.com%2F&eventid=3192617&sessionid=1&key=BC1F350DD2A8F30AF9FCA180C9152ED5&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $197.51

Company's 52-week low was at $129.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.75%

Company Overview

General Dynamics is a long-cycle defense contractor and business jet manufacturer. The firm's segments include aerospace, combat systems, marine, information technology, and mission systems. The company's aerospace segment creates Gulfstream business jets. Combat systems mostly produces land-based combat vehicles, such as the M1 Abrams tank. The marine subsegment creates nuclear-powered submarines, among other things. The information technology business primarily serves the government market. The mission systems segment focuses on products that provide command, control, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities to the military.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

