Recap: Donegal Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 31.15% year over year to $0.42, which beat the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $205,146,000 up by 3.14% year over year, which beat the estimate of $200,660,000.

Guidance

Donegal Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Donegal Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $16.48

Company's 52-week low was at $13.27

Price action over last quarter: down 2.83%

Company Overview

Donegal Group Inc is an insurance holding company that offers personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. The company's reportable segments are its Investment function, Personal lines of insurance, Commercial lines of insurance. Personal lines products consist primarily of homeowners and private passenger automobile policies. The Commercial lines products of its insurance subsidiaries consist primarily of commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, and workers' compensation policies. The group primarily operates in the United States.