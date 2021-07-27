Hawaiian Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 62.20% over the past year to ($1.44), which beat the estimate of ($1.95).

Revenue of $410,781,000 higher by 584.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $386,240,000.

Guidance

Hawaiian Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $505,951,170 and $543,708,720.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3xp9sja7

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $31.38

52-week low: $11.50

Price action over last quarter: down 17.67%

Company Description

Hawaiian Holdings Inc provides air transportation for passengers and cargo. Its primary asset is the sole ownership of Hawaiian Airlines. Routes are principally focused on transportation between the Hawaiian Islands, United States, and the South Pacific regions of Asia and Australia. In addition, it operates various charter flights. The company markets through several distribution channels, including its own website, travel agencies, and wholesale distributors. Partnerships have been established with other airlines to accommodate customers, and the company also participates in a frequent-flyer program. Flights in the United States constitute approximately three fourth of total revenue.