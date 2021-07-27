Recap: Microsoft Q4 Earnings
Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 48.63% year over year to $2.17, which beat the estimate of $1.90.
Revenue of $46,152,000,000 up by 21.35% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $44,100,000,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 27, 2021
Time: 05:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://mediastream.microsoft.com/events/2021/2107/MSQT/Images/FY21_Q4_Earnings_AKA_HOLD_SLATE.jpg
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $289.99
52-week low: $196.25
Price action over last quarter: Up 9.88%
Company Overview
Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).
