JetBlue Airways Stock Falls After Q2 Results, Q3 Outlook Fails To Impress Investors

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 11:23am   Comments
  • JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLUreported a second-quarter adjusted EPS loss of $(0.65), compared to adjusted EPS of $0.60 in 2Q19, beating the consensus of $(0.74).
  • Total operating revenue increased to $1.49 billion from $215 million a year ago and was down 29% compared to 2Q19, beating the consensus of $1.44 billion.
  • Operating expenses increased 116.3% year-over-year to $1.35 billion and declined 27% compared to 2Q19.
  • Operating margin recovered to 9.8% from -190.8% in 2Q20. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(86) million, compared to $379 million in 2Q19.
  • Load factor improved to 79.2% from 33.8% a year ago.
  • The company reduced net debt by $1.2 billion to $0.9 billion. As of June 30, 2021, JetBlue's adjusted debt to capital was 55%.
  • JetBlue ended the quarter with ~$3.7 billion in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.
  • The realized fuel price in the quarter was $1.91 per gallon, a 12% decline vs. 2Q19. JetBlue has not entered into forward fuel derivative contracts to hedge its fuel consumption for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Q3 Outlook: The company expects a revenue decline of (4%) and (9%) year over two. It expects significant sequential improvement of approximately 20 points in Q3.
  • "We expect unit revenue to continue to improve on top of increasing capacity, with load factors in the mid-to-high 80s this summer," COO Joanna Geraghty said.
  • The assumption for Q3 capacity is between flat to down (3%) year over two. EBITDA will range between $75 and $175 million.
  • Price Action: JBLU shares are trading down by 6.78% at $14.98 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo by Adam Moreira via Wikimedia

