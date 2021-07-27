Preview: Ingevity's Earnings

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 28. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Ingevity will report earnings of $1.32 per share on revenue of $337.64 million. In the same quarter last year, Ingevity reported earnings per share of $0.63 on sales of $270.60 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 109.52%. Sales would be up 24.77% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 1.03 0.77 1.01 0.60 EPS Actual 1.27 1.33 1.79 0.63 Revenue Estimate 291.82 M 283.26 M 316.61 M 256.30 M Revenue Actual 320.30 M 325.60 M 331.70 M 270.60 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 34.81%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ingevity is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.