Recap: TransUnion Q2 Earnings
Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 45.45% year over year to $0.96, which beat the estimate of $0.91.
Revenue of $774,200,000 up by 22.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $745,780,000.
Outlook
Q3 EPS expected to be between $0.91 and $0.93.
Q3 revenue expected between $766,000,000 and $777,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 27, 2021
Time: 09:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/tru/mediaframe/45352/indexr.html
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $116.96
52-week low: $78.02
Price action over last quarter: Up 12.02%
Company Description
TransUnion is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides fraud detection, marketing, and analytical services. TransUnion operates in over 30 countries, and about one fourth of its revenue comes from international markets.
