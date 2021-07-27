 Skip to main content

Recap: TransUnion Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 45.45% year over year to $0.96, which beat the estimate of $0.91.

Revenue of $774,200,000 up by 22.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $745,780,000.

Outlook

Q3 EPS expected to be between $0.91 and $0.93.

Q3 revenue expected between $766,000,000 and $777,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/tru/mediaframe/45352/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $116.96

52-week low: $78.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.02%

Company Description

TransUnion is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides fraud detection, marketing, and analytical services. TransUnion operates in over 30 countries, and about one fourth of its revenue comes from international markets.

 

