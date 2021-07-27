Recap: Arch Resources Q2 Earnings

Shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 150.92% year over year to $1.66, which beat the estimate of $0.81.

Revenue of $450,389,000 up by 40.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $359,370,000.

Looking Ahead

Arch Resources hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Arch Resources hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qvvj9ozw

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $64.14

52-week low: $27.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.96%

Company Profile

Arch Resources Inc is a producer of metallurgical and coking coal. The company sells its coal to power plants, steel mills, and industrial facilities. Its operating segment includes Powder River Basin (PRB); Metallurgical (MET); Other Thermal and Corporate. The company generates maximum revenue from the Powder River Basin (PRB) segment. Its PRB segment containing the company's primary thermal operations in Wyoming. The MET segment, containing the company's metallurgical operations in West Virginia, and the Other Thermal segment containing the company's supplementary thermal operations in Colorado and Illinois. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe.