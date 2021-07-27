AudioCodes Beats On Q2 Earnings, Posts Growth Across Every Vertical, Declares Dividend
- AudioCodes Ltd (NASDAQ: AUDC) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 13.2% year-on-year to $60.6 million, beating the analyst consensus of $60.07 million.
- Product revenue rose 3.9% Y/Y to $37.8 million, while Services revenue grew 32.8% Y/Y to $22.8 million.
- The gross margin expanded around 270 basis points to 69.4%.
- The operating margin expanded 20 basis points to 16.7%.
- The non-GAAP EPS of $0.37 beat the analyst consensus of $0.36.
- It generated $17.1 million in operating cash flow. The company repurchased shares worth $7.1 million.
- It held $191.9 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- It received court approval in Israel to purchase up to $35 million of additional shares. The board declared a cash dividend of $0.17 per share, aggregating to $5.5 million.
- AudioCodes continued to enjoy solid business momentum in its enterprise activities related to the UCaaS and Contact Center markets.
- The UCaaS business grew over 20% Y/Y, and the contact center business rose above 25% Y/Y. The Enterprise Business rose over 20% Y/Y.
- Strength in professional and managed services offerings drove service operations growth of over 25% Y/Y. The revenue for Voice.ai operations grew above 100% Y/Y.
- It continues to enhance technological solutions for real-time cloud communications and transition products into software as service solutions.
- Price action: AUDC shares closed lower by 1.24% at $31.89 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.