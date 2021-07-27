 Skip to main content

Cadence Beats On Q2 Earnings, Announces CEO Transition, Gets Analyst Price Target Bump
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 5:43am   Comments
Cadence Beats On Q2 Earnings, Announces CEO Transition, Gets Analyst Price Target Bump
  • Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNSreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 14% year-on-year to $728.3 million, surpassing the analyst consensus of $722.7 million.
  • Revenue from Product and maintenance grew 14% Y/Y to $687.9 million, and Services rose 9% Y/Y to $40.4 million.
  • The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 400 basis points to 39%.
  • The non-GAAP EPS of $0.86 beat the analyst consensus of $0.76.
  • It held $847.2 million in cash and equivalents and generated $380 million in operating cash flow.
  • CDNS repurchased shares worth $220 million in Q2. 
  • The company launched four new products reaching a total of eight products so far in 2021. It added 13 new customers.
  • Cadence acknowledged the success of the Cerebrus Intelligent Chip Explorer launch. Secular demand for its hardware continued unabated, leading to the best Q2 for its Palladium and Protium platforms.
  • Strong momentum continued for the System Design & Analysis segment, with 20% Y/Y revenue growth. It expanded its system footprint with multiple verticals, including aerospace and defense, 5G wireless, and communications. 
  • AWR and Integrand had a record quarter, and the integration of the recent NUMECA and Pointwise acquisitions was progressing well.
  • Cadence is well-positioned to capitalize on the 5G, hyperscaler, and autonomous vehicles trends underpinned by AI, machine learning, and data analytics.
  • The company appointed President Anirudh Devgan as the CEO, effective December. Devgan will also join the board effective Aug. 2. 
  • CEO Lip-Bu Tan will transition to the role of Executive Chairman. Chairman John Shoven was appointed lead independent director.
  • Outlook: Cadence sees Q3 revenue of $730 million - $750 million, above the consensus of $722.6 million. It sees non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 - $0.76 versus the analyst consensus of $0.74. The non-GAAP operating margin guidance is 34%.
  • Analyst Rating: Keybanc analyst Jason Celino reiterated Overweight and raised the price target from $162 to $166, implying a 14% upside.
  • Price action: CDNS shares closed lower by 0.48% at $144.97 on Monday.

