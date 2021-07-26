Recap: RBB Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 97.06% over the past year to $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.66.

Revenue of $34,228,000 higher by 25.64% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $35,170,000.

Outlook

RBB Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $25.74

Company's 52-week low was at $10.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.61%

Company Description

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company. It provides various banking products and services such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts, commercial real estate loans, residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans, small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans among others.