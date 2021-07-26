 Skip to main content

Recap: National Bank Holdings Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 4:54pm   Comments
Shares of National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 24.19% year over year to $0.77, which beat the estimate of $0.70.

Revenue of $70,134,000 decreased by 18.61% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $76,170,000.

Looking Ahead

National Bank Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

National Bank Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $43.21

52-week low: $24.35

Price action over last quarter: down 9.93%

Company Description

National Bank Holdings Corp is a bank holding company. It provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment.

 

