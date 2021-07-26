A Preview Of Flushing Financial's Earnings

On Tuesday, July 27, Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Flushing Financial EPS is expected to be around $0.65, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $64.40 million. In the same quarter last year, Flushing Financial reported EPS of $0.36 on revenue of $62.45 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 80.56%. Sales would be up 3.12% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.42 0.38 0.24 EPS Actual 0.54 0.58 0.56 0.36 Revenue Estimate 61.26 M 55.26 M 52.11 M 44.74 M Revenue Actual 67.20 M 54.55 M 51.27 M 62.45 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Stock Performance

Shares of Flushing Financial were trading at $21.87 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 93.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Flushing Financial is scheduled to hold the call at 09:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.