Former Ford CEO Tells Investors What To Watch For In Tesla's Earnings Report
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 26, 2021 10:07am   Comments
The biggest thing to watch for when Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reports earnings Monday is the company's outlook for deliveries in the second half of the year, former Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) CEO Mark Fields said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

It will be interesting to see how the semiconductor shortage has impacted Tesla's delivery expectations, Fields said. 

Investors should also pay attention to gross margins, he noted. Tesla has been ramping up its Model Y production, and the margins on that vehicle are better than the margins on the Model 3, Fields said. Investors will want to see improving gross margins, he added. 

Although Tesla is losing some market share, the overall EV market is expanding. Fields told CNBC. 

Tesla is scheduled to report second-quarter financial results after the market closes Monday. 

Related Link: What 3 Tesla Analysts Are Watching For In Q2 Earnings Report

TSLA Price Action: Tesla has traded as high as $900.40 and as low as $273 over a 52-week period.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 1.52% at $653.13.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: auto automotive CNBCEarnings News Previews Media Trading Ideas

