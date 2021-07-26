Recap: Community Bank System Q2 Earnings

Shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 15.79% year over year to $0.88, which beat the estimate of $0.82.

Revenue of $151,565,000 higher by 4.61% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $151,690,000.

Guidance

Community Bank System hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Community Bank System hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $82.53

Company's 52-week low was at $52.37

Price action over last quarter: down 8.22%

Company Description

Community Bank System Inc is a financial holding company. The company primarily operates through two wholly-owned subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. and Benefit Plans Administrative Services. Community Bank's business is operating a community bank providing a broad array of banking and financial services. These are offered chiefly to retail, commercial, and municipal customers in nonmetropolitan markets, including small towns in upstate New York and Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company has historically relied on acquisitions to fuel growth, in addition to growing organically. A majority of its loan portfolio is tilted toward the consumer market on an installment, line of credit, or residential mortgage loan basis. The majority of the company's net revenue is net interest income.