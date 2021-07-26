5 Stocks To Watch For July 26, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) to report quarterly earnings at $6.53 per share on revenue of $16.93 billion before the opening bell. Lockheed Martin shares rose 0.1% to $380.80 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to have earned $0.96 per share on revenue of $11.21 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Tesla shares slipped 0.1% to $643.32 in after-hours trading.
- AgeX Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: AGE) and LyGenesis, Inc. reported the termination of their merger negotiations. AgeX Therapeutics shares surged 7.3% to $1.61 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) to report quarterly earnings at $4.26 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion before the opening bell. Lennox shares gained 1.4% to close at $320.61 on Friday.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion before the opening bell. Hasbro shares fell 0.1% to $92.30 in after-hours trading.
