 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Veoneer Reports Mixed Q2 Results

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 8:43am   Comments
Share:
Veoneer Reports Mixed Q2 Results
  • Veoneer Inc (NYSE: VNEreported second-quarter sales growth of 116.3% year-on-year to $398 million, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $404.73 million.
  • Net sales from Restraint Control Systems increased 75% Y/Y to $175 million and Active Safety product jumped 149.4% to $197 million.
  • Gross profit surged to $62 million, driven by volume improvements and continued benefits from the Market Adjustment Initiatives. The gross margin was 15.6%.
  • Operating loss for the quarter widened to $(92) million.
  • Loss per share of $(0.89) beat the analyst consensus estimate for a $(0.91) loss.
  • Veoneer held $556 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Veoneer agreed to be acquired by Magna International for $3.8 billion in cash.
  • Outlook: Veoneer expects Organic Sales growth Y/Y to exceed 25%.
  • Price action: VNE shares are trading higher by 54.9% at $30.88 in premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VNE)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Veoneer: Q2 Earnings Insights
32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Magna To Buy Veoneer For $3.8B
Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com