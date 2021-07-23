 Skip to main content

First BanCorp: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 7:45am   Comments
Shares of First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 260.00% over the past year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $184,783,000 rose by 36.66% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $178,690,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

First BanCorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 23, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/fbp/mediaframe/45840/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $13.25

52-week low: $4.94

Price action over last quarter: down 5.50%

Company Profile

First BanCorp is a financial holding company. The company's operating segment includes Commercial and Corporate Banking; Mortgage Banking; Consumer (Retail) Banking; Treasury and Investments; United States Operations; and Virgin Islands Operations. It generates maximum revenue from the Consumer (Retail) Banking segment. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment consists of the Corporation's consumer lending and deposit-taking activities conducted mainly through its branch network and loan centres. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Puerto Rico.

 

