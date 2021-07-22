FirstEnergy: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 3.51% over the past year to $0.59, which were in line with the estimate of $0.59.

Revenue of $2,600,000,000 rose by 3.09% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,640,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

FirstEnergy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $41.65

Company's 52-week low was at $22.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.27%

Company Profile

FirstEnergy is one of the largest investor-owned utilities in the United States with 10 distribution utilities serving 6 million customers in six mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states. FirstEnergy also owns and operates one of the nation's largest transmission systems with more than 24,500 miles of lines.