Bryn Mawr Bank: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 40.26% over the past year to $1.08, which beat the estimate of $0.55.

Revenue of $35,239,000 declined by 5.74% year over year, which beat the estimate of $34,950,000.

Outlook

Bryn Mawr Bank hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Bryn Mawr Bank hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $49.83

Company's 52-week low was at $23.96

Price action over last quarter: down 12.47%

Company Description

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp offers personal and business banking services. It also provides consumer and commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services including investment management, trust and estate administration, retirement planning, custody services, and tax planning. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings. It operates in two segments: Wealth Management and Banking. Most of the firm's revenue gets derived from the Banking segment.