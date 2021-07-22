Recap: Snap Q2 Earnings
Shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 211.11% over the past year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).
Revenue of $982,108,000 rose by 116.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $844,980,000.
Outlook
Snap Sees Q3 Sales $1.07B-$1.085B vs $1.01B Estimate, Adj. EBITDA $100M-$120M
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jul 22, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/snap/mediaframe/45324/indexr.html
Price Action
52-week high: $73.59
52-week low: $20.61
Price action over last quarter: Up 12.06%
Company Description
Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The firm has approximately 158 million daily active users. Snap generates nearly all of its revenue from advertising with 88% coming from the U.S. The firm is headquartered in Venice, California.
