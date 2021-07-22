Recap: Snap Q2 Earnings

Shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 211.11% over the past year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $982,108,000 rose by 116.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $844,980,000.

Outlook

Snap Sees Q3 Sales $1.07B-$1.085B vs $1.01B Estimate, Adj. EBITDA $100M-$120M

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/snap/mediaframe/45324/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $73.59

52-week low: $20.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.06%

Company Description

Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The firm has approximately 158 million daily active users. Snap generates nearly all of its revenue from advertising with 88% coming from the U.S. The firm is headquartered in Venice, California.