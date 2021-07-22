These 2 CEOs Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight

Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) CEO Rich Allison and American Electric Power Co Inc (NASDAQ: AEP) CEO Nick Akins will be featured on CNBC's "Mad Money" Thursday at 6 p.m. EDT.

What Happened: Domino's reported second-quarter earnings of $3.12 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.86 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion, which beat the estimate of $969.91 million.

Domino's is the top-performing stock in the S&P 500 right now, Cramer said.

American Electric Power reported second-quarter earnings of $1.18 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.13 per share. The company reported revenue of $3.8 billion, which came in below the estimate of $3.88 billion.

There is nobody who knows how the country is working better than Akins, Cramer said. American Electric Power is the largest transmitter of electricity in the United States, he added.

Price Action: At last check Thursday, Domino's was up 11.55% at $524.68 and American Electric Power was up 0.45% at $85.10.

