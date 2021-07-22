 Skip to main content

These 2 CEOs Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 22, 2021 11:52am   Comments
Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) CEO Rich Allison and American Electric Power Co Inc (NASDAQ: AEP) CEO Nick Akins will be featured on CNBC's "Mad Money" Thursday at 6 p.m. EDT.

What Happened: Domino's reported second-quarter earnings of $3.12 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.86 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion, which beat the estimate of $969.91 million. 

Domino's is the top-performing stock in the S&P 500 right now, Cramer said.

Related Link: Domino's Pizza Shares Gain On Solid Q2 Earnings, New $1B Stock Buyback

American Electric Power reported second-quarter earnings of $1.18 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.13 per share. The company reported revenue of $3.8 billion, which came in below the estimate of $3.88 billion. 

There is nobody who knows how the country is working better than Akins, Cramer said. American Electric Power is the largest transmitter of electricity in the United States, he added. 

Price Action: At last check Thursday, Domino's was up 11.55% at $524.68 and American Electric Power was up 0.45% at $85.10.

Photo: Tulane Public Relations via Wikimedia Commons.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money Nick AkinsEarnings News Media Trading Ideas

