 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Domino's Pizza Shares Gain On Solid Q2 Earnings, New $1B Stock Buyback

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 9:49am   Comments
Share:
Domino's Pizza Shares Gain On Solid Q2 Earnings, New $1B Stock Buyback
  • Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZreported second-quarter FY21 net revenue growth of 12.2% year-on-year to $1.03 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $969.9 million.
  • Revenue growth was driven by international and U.S. same-store sales and increases in global store count during the trailing four quarters.
  • Global retail sales increase 21.6%, while same-store sales for the U.S. grew 3.5%.
  • The operating margin was 39.5% for the quarter, versus 38.8% last year.
  • The company held $292.1 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents and had a total debt of $5.08 billion as of June 20, 2021.
  • Adjusted EPS of $3.12 beat the analyst consensus of $2.86.
  • "I am pleased that in the second quarter our cumulative two-year same-stores sales were up 19.6% domestically and 15.2% internationally, signifying meaningful and sustained growth," said CEO Ritch Allison.
  • On July 20, 2021, Domino's Pizza authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $1.0 billion of common stock.
  • It also declared a $0.94 per share quarterly dividend, payable on September 30, 2021, for shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021.
  • Price action: DPZ shares are trading higher by 9.49% at $515.01 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DPZ)

Recap: Domino's Pizza Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2021
Earnings Preview For Domino's Pizza
Where Domino's Pizza Stands With Analysts
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Where Domino's Pizza Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Dividends Buybacks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com