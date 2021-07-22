Domino's Pizza Shares Gain On Solid Q2 Earnings, New $1B Stock Buyback
- Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) reported second-quarter FY21 net revenue growth of 12.2% year-on-year to $1.03 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $969.9 million.
- Revenue growth was driven by international and U.S. same-store sales and increases in global store count during the trailing four quarters.
- Global retail sales increase 21.6%, while same-store sales for the U.S. grew 3.5%.
- The operating margin was 39.5% for the quarter, versus 38.8% last year.
- The company held $292.1 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents and had a total debt of $5.08 billion as of June 20, 2021.
- Adjusted EPS of $3.12 beat the analyst consensus of $2.86.
- "I am pleased that in the second quarter our cumulative two-year same-stores sales were up 19.6% domestically and 15.2% internationally, signifying meaningful and sustained growth," said CEO Ritch Allison.
- On July 20, 2021, Domino's Pizza authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $1.0 billion of common stock.
- It also declared a $0.94 per share quarterly dividend, payable on September 30, 2021, for shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021.
- Price action: DPZ shares are trading higher by 9.49% at $515.01 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.