Recap: Southwest Airlines Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) rose 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 86.89% over the past year to ($0.35), which missed the estimate of ($0.32).

Revenue of $4,008,000,000 rose by 297.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,880,000,000.

Outlook

Southwest Airlines said it expects July 2021 operating revenue to be down 10-15% compared to 2019.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 12:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/luv/mediaframe/45215/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $64.75

52-week low: $30.24

Price action over last quarter: down 13.41%

Company Overview

Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic carrier in the United States, as measured by the number of originating passengers boarded. Southwest operates over 700 aircraft in an all-Boeing 737 fleet. Despite expanding into longer routes and business travel, the airline still specializes in short-haul leisure flights, using a point-to-point network. Southwest operates a low-cost carrier business model.

 

