Recap: Southwest Airlines Q2 Earnings
Shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) rose 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 86.89% over the past year to ($0.35), which missed the estimate of ($0.32).
Revenue of $4,008,000,000 rose by 297.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,880,000,000.
Outlook
Southwest Airlines said it expects July 2021 operating revenue to be down 10-15% compared to 2019.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 22, 2021
Time: 12:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/luv/mediaframe/45215/indexr.html
Price Action
52-week high: $64.75
52-week low: $30.24
Price action over last quarter: down 13.41%
Company Overview
Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic carrier in the United States, as measured by the number of originating passengers boarded. Southwest operates over 700 aircraft in an all-Boeing 737 fleet. Despite expanding into longer routes and business travel, the airline still specializes in short-haul leisure flights, using a point-to-point network. Southwest operates a low-cost carrier business model.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News