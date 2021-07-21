SLM: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 304.55% over the past year to $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $338,784,000 decreased by 2.86% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $335,500,000.

Outlook

SLM hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

SLM hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $21.40

Company's 52-week low was at $6.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.26%

Company Profile

SLM Corp is the largest student lender in the country. It makes and holds student loans through the guaranteed Federal Family Education Loan Program as well as through private channels. It also engages in debt-management operations, including accounts receivable and collections services, and runs college savings programs.