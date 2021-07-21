 Skip to main content

Why Harley-Davidson's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 21, 2021 11:08am   Comments
Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) is trading lower Wednesday after the company announced worse-than-expected financial results. 

Harley-Davidson reported second-quarter earnings of $1.41 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.17 per share. However, the company reported quarterly revenue of $1.33 billion, which came in below the estimate of $1.42 billion. 

"We are encouraged by the signs of consumer positivity in the market; however, we remain mindful of the significant supply chain challenges that we expect to continue to impact the sector," said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson.

Price Action: Harley-Davidson has traded as high as $52.05 and as low as $22.55 over a 52-week period. 

At last check Wednesday, the stock was down 6.37% at $41.01.

