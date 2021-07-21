Why Harley-Davidson's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) is trading lower Wednesday after the company announced worse-than-expected financial results.

Harley-Davidson reported second-quarter earnings of $1.41 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.17 per share. However, the company reported quarterly revenue of $1.33 billion, which came in below the estimate of $1.42 billion.

"We are encouraged by the signs of consumer positivity in the market; however, we remain mindful of the significant supply chain challenges that we expect to continue to impact the sector," said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson.

Price Action: Harley-Davidson has traded as high as $52.05 and as low as $22.55 over a 52-week period.

At last check Wednesday, the stock was down 6.37% at $41.01.