Interpublic: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 8:53am   Comments
Shares of Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) rose 2.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 204.35% over the past year to $0.70, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $2,510,000,000 rose by 23.89% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,080,000,000.

Outlook

Interpublic Gr of Cos hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 21, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zincwrtd

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $34.43

Company's 52-week low was at $15.92

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.09%

Company Profile

Interpublic Group is the world's fourth- largest ad holding company, based on annual revenue. It provides traditional advertising services along with digital and other services such as public relations through various acquisitions. IPG has made these services available in over 100 countries. The company generates more than 75% of its revenue from developed regions such as the United States and Europe.

 

